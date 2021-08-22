Body of man who fell from tube on Chain O' Lakes recovered

The body of a man who disappeared under water in the Chain O' Lakes after falling off a tube Friday morning has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The body of a man who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat Friday morning on the Chain O' Lakes has been recovered, authorities said Sunday.

The body was located at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Fox Lake near Lipincott Point, according to the Fox Lake Fire Protection District. Assisting in the recovery were the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Lake County Coroner's office, authorities said.

Two children who also were on the tube when it flipped at about 9:30 a.m. Friday survived, Illinois Conservation Police Capt. Eric Schreiber said. Both children were wearing life jackets. It is not known whether the man was wearing a life jacket at the time, Schreiber added.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 20s, was reported missing after he entered the water and did not resurface. The search Friday and Saturday focused on an area south of Crabapple Island, near the intersection of Fox and Nippersink lakes.

Schreiber said alcohol is not believed to have contributed to the man's death.

• Shaw Media contributed to this report