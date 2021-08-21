 

Wheeling cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Glenview

  • A 59-year-old Wheeling man, riding a bicycle, was struck by a car and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Saturday in Glenview, police said.

    A 59-year-old Wheeling man, riding a bicycle, was struck by a car and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Saturday in Glenview, police said.

 
Susan Klovstad
 
 
Updated 8/21/2021 9:46 AM

A 59-year-old Wheeling man, riding a bicycle, was struck by a car and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Saturday in Glenview, police said.

At 3:10 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive. There was no vehicle at the scene.

 

Trinidad Salgado was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. The crash is under investigation by the Glenview Police Department with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 