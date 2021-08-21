Wheeling cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Glenview

A 59-year-old Wheeling man, riding a bicycle, was struck by a car and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash early Saturday in Glenview, police said.

At 3:10 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive. There was no vehicle at the scene.

Trinidad Salgado was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. The crash is under investigation by the Glenview Police Department with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or the police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.