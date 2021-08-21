Traffic stop leads to gun, drug dealing charges in Crystal Lake

A 23-year-old Chicago man remained at the McHenry County jail on Friday on charges alleging that he fled police during an attempted traffic stop and later was found in possession of marijuana and several firearms.

Antione Belford is charged with possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, obstructing justice, being an armed habitual criminal, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, and driving without having been issued a license.

He's accused of fleeing from police after an attempted traffic stop on Aug. 16, according to a motion that prosecutors filed Friday. The vehicle had been traveling south on Walkup Road approaching Route 176 in Crystal Lake. It's unclear whether Belford was driving at the time.

When police located and searched the vehicle, they found more than 100 grams of marijuana, which is above the legal limit, prosecutors say.

It was not immediately clear why officers initially stopped Belford's car or what cause they might have had to search the vehicle.

McHenry County sheriff's deputies conducted surveillance on a house that Belford was "associated" with the next day and pulled him over after watching him exit the house, according to prosecutors. At the time, there was an outstanding warrant for Belford's arrest in connection with a separate traffic case.

A search of the vehicle yielded additional drugs and firearms, including a Glock 22 .40 semi-automatic handgun and multiple rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition, according to a criminal complaint.

The most serious charge against Belford, being an armed habitual criminal, is a felony typically punishable by as many as 30 years in prison.

A previous criminal conviction for a 2019 burglary out of Cook County bars Belford from possessing any firearms, court records show.

Belford's bail has been set at $258,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Aug. 27.

Prosecutors have asked that Belford prove the source of any potential bond money posted on his behalf.