State Sen. McConchie experiencing breakthrough case of COVID-19
Updated 8/21/2021 2:55 PM
Illinois Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods announced Saturday that he is experiencing mild symptoms of a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated in the spring.
"I am very grateful to have been vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms," McConchie said in a statement. "I encourage everyone reading these words to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their families against the virus. I encourage anyone with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard."
He added that official contact tracing in accordance with public health guidelines was implemented immediately after he received his positive test result.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.