 

State Sen. McConchie experiencing breakthrough case of COVID-19

  • Dan McConchie

    Dan McConchie

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 8/21/2021 2:55 PM

Illinois Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods announced Saturday that he is experiencing mild symptoms of a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated in the spring.

"I am very grateful to have been vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms," McConchie said in a statement. "I encourage everyone reading these words to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their families against the virus. I encourage anyone with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard."

 

He added that official contact tracing in accordance with public health guidelines was implemented immediately after he received his positive test result.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 