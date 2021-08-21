State Sen. McConchie experiencing breakthrough case of COVID-19

Illinois Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods announced Saturday that he is experiencing mild symptoms of a breakthrough case of COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated in the spring.

"I am very grateful to have been vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms," McConchie said in a statement. "I encourage everyone reading these words to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their families against the virus. I encourage anyone with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard."

He added that official contact tracing in accordance with public health guidelines was implemented immediately after he received his positive test result.