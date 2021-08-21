Crystal Lake woman charged with DUI after crashing into child riding bike

A 76-year-old Crystal Lake woman faces multiple charges after driving her car onto a sidewalk last weekend and injuring a 9-year-old child riding a bike, police said.

Janice Easty, of the 400 block of Oxford Lane, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and DUI in connection with the Sunday crash. She also was cited with driving on a sidewalk and driving an uninsured vehicle, court records show.

Easty was driving her Toyota Avalon northbound on Country Club Road, north of Golf Road, when the crash occurred, documents show.

She did not have an attorney as of Friday.

Coming from a parking lot, Easty drove over the sidewalk where the child was riding a bike and struck the child with her car before pulling out onto the road, Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Derek Hyrkas said.

The child suffered "severe internal injuries" as a result, police said.

Easty was released from the McHenry County Jail after posting $1,500 bail on Aug. 17. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.