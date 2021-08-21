All-night flea market a big hit with insomniacs at DuPage County Fairgrounds
Hundreds of people showed up at the All-Night Flea Market Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds despite a heavy downpour of rain.
Vendor Doug Wilderman of Carol Stream was at the fairgrounds around 9 a.m. setting out his jukeboxes and stuffed sailfish, a somewhat weird combination of items to sell.
Wilderman said the all-nighter is a great show. "People coming out to shop at 2 a.m. need to have their heads examined, same as me as I am the one selling it to them," he joked.
Insomniacs are a big reason this flea market is so successful, said event promoter Bob Zurko.
"All the weird and wonderful" people have been coming to the annual one-night flea market for 42 years, he said.
Mark and Lynda Boyd of St. Charles bought whatever caught their eye -- a big plastic panther and Santa Clause. The panther was going to be displayed in their living room while the Santa's place in the household was still up for debate.
A haunted Halloween flea market is planned from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 30, Zurko said.