All-night flea market a big hit with insomniacs at DuPage County Fairgrounds

Records, bikes and DVDs are a big seller at the All-Night Flea Market held Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Doug Wilderman of Carol Stream displays his sailfish and other unique items he was selling at the All-Night Flea Market Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

If you need one of these, you can find it at the All-Night Flea Market held Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Mark and Lynda Boyd of St. Charles bought whatever caught their eye -- a big plastic panther and Santa Clause -- at the All-Night Flea Market Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Chuck Romano of Popular Grove showed the big kid side of himself when he bought a Tonka car carrier equipped with the cars for his personal Tonka collection at the All-Night Flea Market Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Rita Rosales of Cicero picked up an unexpected friend buying a Halloween prop for $30 at the All-Night Flea Market Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Asked why she made such a purchase, she responded, "He's cute." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Hundreds of people showed up at the All-Night Flea Market Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds despite a heavy downpour of rain.

Vendor Doug Wilderman of Carol Stream was at the fairgrounds around 9 a.m. setting out his jukeboxes and stuffed sailfish, a somewhat weird combination of items to sell.

Wilderman said the all-nighter is a great show. "People coming out to shop at 2 a.m. need to have their heads examined, same as me as I am the one selling it to them," he joked.

Insomniacs are a big reason this flea market is so successful, said event promoter Bob Zurko.

"All the weird and wonderful" people have been coming to the annual one-night flea market for 42 years, he said.

Mark and Lynda Boyd of St. Charles bought whatever caught their eye -- a big plastic panther and Santa Clause. The panther was going to be displayed in their living room while the Santa's place in the household was still up for debate.

A haunted Halloween flea market is planned from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 30, Zurko said.