West Chicago art installation features planes decorated by Dist. 33 students
Updated 8/20/2021 4:10 PM
Students from Turner Elementary School in West Chicago Elementary District 33 helped create a temporary art installation in West Chicago.
The kindergartners and third graders joined other community members in decorating nearly 100 model airplanes featured in a mobile. The installation is in the front window of Gallery 200, 103 W. Washington St., West Chicago.
The art mobile is inspired by the "Take Flight" 2021 Art Banner Exhibit campaign spearheaded by the West Chicago Cultural Arts Commission.
The Gallery 200 glider display is located among the 23 "Take Flight" art banners displayed through August on Main Street and West Washington Street.
