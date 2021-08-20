Search becomes a recovery effort for man who fell off tube pulled by boat on Fox Lake

Several fire departments and at least six fire department boats search Fox Lake, south of Crabtree Island, for a man who went missing after falling off a tube being pulled by a boat Friday. Two children who also were on the tube and wearing life jackets survived, authorities said. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A man who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat Friday morning in Fox Lake is missing and believed to have died, authorities said.

Two children who also were on the tube and wearing life jackets survived, Illinois Conservation Police Capt. Eric Schreiber said.

Marine rescue crews are continuing to search for the man, believed to be in his 20s, Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Christopher Covelli said. The man was reported missing after he entered the water around 9:30 a.m. and did not resurface.

As of 2:30 p.m., the mission had transitioned into a recovery rather than a rescue, Schreiber said. It is not known whether the man was wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.

The search is continuing south of Crabapple Island, near the intersection of Fox and Nippersink lakes on the Chain O' Lakes, Schreiber said.

Multiple fire department crews are on the scene attempting to locate the man, Covelli said.

Schreiber said alcohol is not believed to have contributed to the incident at this point.

Four people were thought to have been on the boat pulling the tube, which had three people on it, including the two children and the man, Schreiber said. The tube reportedly flipped over and the man did not surface.

There was clear visibility on Fox Lake, slight winds and not a lot of boat traffic at the time, Schreiber said.

The Lake County sheriff's office has had marine unit officers on the scene, Covelli said. Illinois Conservation Police are the primary law enforcement agency at the scene.