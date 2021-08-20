Fox Lake fire department searching for man whose boat flipped over

Several fire departments and at least six fire department boats search Fox Lake, south of Crabtree Island, for a person who was on a boat that flipped over Friday. Three other people who were on the boat are safe, authorities said. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Fox Lake Fire Protection District first responders are searching Fox Lake for a person whose boat flipped over Friday morning.

Fox Lake Police officials said four people were on the boat on the lake this morning and that officials are not sure why it flipped over. The other three people who were on the boat are safe, but one person is still in the water.

Fox Lake Fire Protection District first responders were called to the scene around 10 a.m.

