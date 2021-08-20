Fox Lake fire department searching for man whose boat flipped over
Updated 8/20/2021 1:42 PM
Fox Lake Fire Protection District first responders are searching Fox Lake for a person whose boat flipped over Friday morning.
Fox Lake Police officials said four people were on the boat on the lake this morning and that officials are not sure why it flipped over. The other three people who were on the boat are safe, but one person is still in the water.
Fox Lake Fire Protection District first responders were called to the scene around 10 a.m.
