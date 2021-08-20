Elburn Days kicks off with spectacular parade
To the delight of thousands, the Elburn Days parade rolled through town for its 60th-plus appearance kicking off the three-day festival.
"Parades are neat," said Carl Dinwiddie of Batavia, who attended the parade with his wife and two grandchildren, who managed to grab choice property near the start of the spectacle.
Mayor Jeff Walter said 70 parade participants filled the streets, with thousands of people waving with excitement.
The parade is sponsored by the Elburn Lions Club, which is having its annual $20 raffle ticket, with 3,750 tickets being sold and the winner walking away with a $30,000 car.
Lions Park on Friday hosted bands Black Oil Brothers and Back County Roads and will close Sunday with Howard and the White Boys. The fan favorite mud volleyball will again make its appearance Sunday, plus there will be a pie contest and tractor and truck pull.
Walter predicted that the town will see an influx of 15,000 to 20,000 people during the three days.