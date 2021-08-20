Elburn Days kicks off with spectacular parade

Emma Feldpausch, 6, of North Aurora makes her move as candy is thrown from various participants in the Elburn Days Parade on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Thousands of people lined the streets in the downtown area as the Elburn Days Parade rolls through kicking off this three-day event on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Lee Newtson of the American Legion Post 630 waves to the thousands of people as the Elburn Days Parade rolls through town on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The 60th-plus Elburn Days Parade rolls through the downtown area to the cast of thousands who were hungry for some fun in light of the parade hiatus from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

M&M Dance Company out of Elburn kicked off the start of the Elburn Days Parade with the troupe doing a dance number to Janet Jackson songs Friday Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Elburn Days Parade rolls through town with the Kane County Mounted Rangers as thousands of people watch kicking off this three-day event on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Elburn Days Parade rolls through town with American Legion Post 630 from Elburn marching as thousands of people watch kicking off this three-day event on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

To the delight of thousands, the Elburn Days parade rolled through town for its 60th-plus appearance kicking off the three-day festival.

"Parades are neat," said Carl Dinwiddie of Batavia, who attended the parade with his wife and two grandchildren, who managed to grab choice property near the start of the spectacle.

Mayor Jeff Walter said 70 parade participants filled the streets, with thousands of people waving with excitement.

The parade is sponsored by the Elburn Lions Club, which is having its annual $20 raffle ticket, with 3,750 tickets being sold and the winner walking away with a $30,000 car.

Lions Park on Friday hosted bands Black Oil Brothers and Back County Roads and will close Sunday with Howard and the White Boys. The fan favorite mud volleyball will again make its appearance Sunday, plus there will be a pie contest and tractor and truck pull.

Walter predicted that the town will see an influx of 15,000 to 20,000 people during the three days.