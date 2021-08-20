Aug. 22 concert set to benefit Northbrook Historical Society
Updated 8/20/2021 5:33 PM
The Northbrook School of Music & Beer, made up of members of the George W. Benjamin Post 791 Sons of the American Legion, will perform a free concert from 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. The band will be accepting tips, which will be donated to the Northbrook Historical Society. Bring your own picnic lunch.
