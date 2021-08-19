Two men charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicle

Illinois State Police charged two men with armed robbery and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle after a Wednesday robbery of a DeKalb gas station, according to an ISP news release Thursday.

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the eastbound Interstate 88 DeKalb Oasis 7-Eleven Mobil gas station at about 2:30 a.m., police said. The two suspects, later identified as Kevin D. Bland Jr. and Benny N. Smith had already fled the scene in a 2003 White Dodge Caravan when police arrived, the report said.

Shortly after, an ISP trooper spotted the suspects' vehicle traveling east near North Aurora on Interstate 88 and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said. The suspects continued driving on Interstate 88, pursued by police, until the vehicle stopped in a ditch near milemarker 124.25 in Naperville, the report said. Bland and Smith got out of vehicle and fled on foot, but were eventually taken into custody in Warrenville, according to reports.

Bland, 22 of Chicago, and Smith, 27 of DeKalb, were arrested after the incident and taken to the DeKalb County Jail where they were held until their bond court appearance Thursday, where bond was set at $150,000/10% to apply for Bland and $75,000/10% to apply for Smith. No further information was available late Thursday.