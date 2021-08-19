 

Schaumburg to host Community Blood Drive Aug. 24

 
Schaumburg will hold its next Community Blood Drive from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at The Barn, 231 S. Civic Drive in Schaumburg.

Participating donors will receive a coupon for a pint of Culver's frozen custard as well as a pair of Schaumburg Boomers tickets, and will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of four $25 Pilot Pete's gift cards.

 

Interested blood donors should call (877) 25VITAL (1-877-258-4825) or register online at vitalant.org and use sponsor code SH98. Appointments are highly recommended to reduce wait times; however, walk-ins are welcome.

All participants must wear a mask or face covering at the event. Safe social distancing measures will be in place. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

