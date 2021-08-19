No settlement as school starts, but District 203 and teachers union say talks productive

Contract negotiations continue between district and union officials in Naperville Unit District 203. But NUEA President Dan Iverson and district officials were encouraged by the progress made and hope to avert a strike. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

As more than 16,000 students in Naperville Unit District 203 returned to school on Thursday, contract negotiations continue between district and union officials in an attempt to settle before a teacher strike potentially begins as early as next Wednesday.

Both sides reported progress in the wake of negotiations for a multiyear contract. Naperville Unit Education Association President Dan Iverson said a mediated session on Wednesday "proved to be one of the most encouraging and productive sessions the parties have had."

In a statement, district officials said the "parties exchanged a number of proposals and engaged in productive dialogue," offering hope that a strike can be averted. The next negotiating session between union and district officials is scheduled for Monday, two days before the district's 1,500 teachers could strike.

"These negotiations have gone on longer than anyone has wanted, but the NUEA is encouraged with regard to the progress that has been made," Iverson said.

Without providing details, Iverson said an agreement was reached Wednesday on family and parental leave, one of the key issues dividing the two sides.

The parties still need to settle differences on total compensation due to the district's "Multi-Tiered System of Support" program. District officials say the program does not add time to educators' workdays but the union believes compensation should be increased to better reflect the additional duties.

"We are committed to working with the NUEA to reach a fair and fiscally responsible multiyear contract agreement that serves the best interests of all stakeholders -- students, parents, educators and the taxpayer community," district officials said in a statement.