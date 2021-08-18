Island Lake man choked woman, killed dog, police say

A 55-year-old Island Lake man is accused of battering a woman, strangling her dog and then pretending it was alive when police arrived at his home.

David A. Dally, of the 300 block of Newbury Drive, remained at the McHenry County jail Tuesday. Dally is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated cruelty to animals and domestic battery.

Island Lake police were called to Dally's home at 9:43 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. James Gainer said. When they arrived, Dally picked up a small dog, which officers learned had been killed during a domestic dispute earlier that evening, Gainer said. Dally continued to pet the dog as if it were alive as he spoke with police, Gainer said.

"Basically, when they told him the dog was dead, he just threw it back in the bed carelessly," Gainer said.

Officers later learned Dally and a woman he knew were arguing at his Newbury Drive home when Dally strangled the dog and threw it against a wall, Gainer said.

Dally then choked the woman and told her she was "next" as she tried to help the dog, Gainer said. The woman was able to leave the home and call the police with the help of a neighbor.

Dally's bail is set at $100,000. He would need to post $10,000 bond to be released from the McHenry County jail.