Palatine man found dead in retention pond
Updated 8/16/2021 8:33 AM
Authorities are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Palatine man found in a retention pond near his apartment on the 500 block of North Quentin Road Sunday evening.
Palatine police said they were notified of the man's death at about 6:30 p.m. by a passerby who called 911.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as David James Leisky, a resident of the nearby apartment complex.
An autopsy is slated for later today, officials said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.