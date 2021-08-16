Palatine man found dead in retention pond

Authorities are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Palatine man found in a retention pond near his apartment on the 500 block of North Quentin Road Sunday evening.

Palatine police said they were notified of the man's death at about 6:30 p.m. by a passerby who called 911.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as David James Leisky, a resident of the nearby apartment complex.

An autopsy is slated for later today, officials said.