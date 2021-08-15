Sink or swim, Fox Lake cardboard boat races launch day of fun

Event volunteers, from left, Ken Schweder, Brenda Payne, Tina Allen and Michael Lescher dump hundreds of rubber ducks into the lake Sunday for the Duck Derby portion of Fox Lake's Cardboard Boat Race and Duck Derby at Lakefront Park. The ducks fastest to shore won prizes for their owners. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Volunteer Eddie South makes some waves to help rubber ducks float to the shore Sunday during Fox Lake's Cardboard Boat Race and Duck Derby at Lakefront Park. The ducks fastest to shore won prizes for their owners. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Danice Moore of Fox Lake carries her daughter's space-themed cardboard boat to the staging area before the start of Fox Lake's Cardboard Boat Race and Duck Derby on Sunday at Lakefront Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Alex Svec prepares to launch his cardboard boat, the Fierce Fox, during Fox Lake's Cardboard Boat Race and Duck Derby on Sunday at Lakefront Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Carolena Moore (front), 12, and her and friend Cassidy Graham, 14, both of Fox Lake, pilot their space-inspired cardboard boat Sunday during Fox Lake's Cardboard Boat Race and Duck Derby at Lakefront Park. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at the Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Race, but sink or swim, the day on the lake buoyed everyone's spirits.

The 23rd annual edition of the races -- now paired with a Duck Derby -- saw dozens of costumed participants doing their best to keep afloat while navigating their homemade crafts at Lakefront Park.

"It was really hard, but really fun," said 12-year-old Carolena Moore of Fox Lake, who teamed with friend Cassidy Graham, 14, to paddle a space-themed boat.

Teams competed in multiple age categories for prizes such as fastest boat, best in show and quickest to sink.