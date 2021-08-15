Sink or swim, Fox Lake cardboard boat races launch day of fun
Updated 8/15/2021 6:24 PM
It wasn't always smooth sailing Sunday at the Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Race, but sink or swim, the day on the lake buoyed everyone's spirits.
The 23rd annual edition of the races -- now paired with a Duck Derby -- saw dozens of costumed participants doing their best to keep afloat while navigating their homemade crafts at Lakefront Park.
"It was really hard, but really fun," said 12-year-old Carolena Moore of Fox Lake, who teamed with friend Cassidy Graham, 14, to paddle a space-themed boat.
Teams competed in multiple age categories for prizes such as fastest boat, best in show and quickest to sink.
