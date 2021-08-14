 

Streamwood police investigate Friday night shooting

 
Scott C. Morgan
 
 
Updated 8/14/2021 5:51 PM

Streamwood police are investigating a Friday night shooting in the 400 block of Cedar Circle.

Officers responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. following a report of shots fired, police said.

 

No injuries were reported, but police found damage to a home.

The investigation is ongoing, but the shooting was ruled an isolated incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (630) 736-3700.

