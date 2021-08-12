 

Submerged vehicle, trailer pulled out of water by Elk Grove Fire Department

    Elk Grove Fire Department divers helped retrieve a vehicle and trailer that rolled off the Busse Woods boat dock and into the water on Tuesday. Courtesy of Elk Grove Fire Department

 
By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/12/2021 6:25 PM

The Elk Grove Village Fire Department assisted in the retrieval of a submerged vehicle and its trailer Tuesday, the fire department said in a news release Thursday.

The fire department said it was called to the Busse Woods boat dock after a man watched his unoccupied vehicle and trailer roll backward into the water.

 

The department's team of scuba divers attaches tow straps to the car's axles so it could be removed by a tow cable.

There were no injuries reported.

