Bartlett, nearby communities see uptick in car thefts, burglaries

A string of car thefts and break-ins has plagued the suburbs this summer.

Bartlett, as well as other nearby communities, have experienced an increase in these crimes, according to a statement on the Bartlett's village website.

Five vehicles have been stolen from residences and a business since the beginning of July in Bartlett, police said.

Four of the cars eventually were recovered, in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Rockford and Elgin, said Deputy Police Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis.

"These type of incidents have been occurring all over the Chicago area," he noted. "There are no boundaries."

Streamwood Deputy Police Chief Shawn Taylor acknowledged similar issues in his town but would not comment further due to ongoing investigations.

Bartlett police also are investigating several burglaries of unlocked cars that have occurred since July 20.

"To our knowledge, the majority occur from vehicles that were mostly unlocked," Pretkelis said. "In most cases, the key or key fob is left in the vehicle."

Bartlett police offer prevention tips, such as what Pretkelis called "the 9 p.m. routine," a nationwide initiative that encourages residents to make sure garages are closed, doors locked and valuables removed from cars before they go to bed.

Pretkelis also advises people to report suspicious activity if they see it.

"Residents are our biggest allies," he said.