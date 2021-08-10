Underwood to open Crystal Lake office
Updated 8/10/2021 3:57 PM
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood will host a community block party to celebrate the opening of her Crystal Lake office at 333 Commerce Drive, Suite 700, on Sunday, Aug. 15, noon to 2 p.m. Residents of the 14th District will have the opportunity to meet with Underwood and staff and learn more about the office's constituent services, such as help with VA or Social Security benefits, passport and VISA services, military academy nominations, grant applications, and more. Attendees may also enjoy refreshments, music, and outdoor games. Residents of the 14th District are encouraged to RSVP by visiting https://bit.ly/Underwoodblockparty.
