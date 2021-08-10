Hanover Park man charged in crash that injured woman in Streamwood

A woman was injured Sunday in a Streamwood crash caused by a drunken driver whose license had been revoked, authorities said.

Miguel A. Ceballos, 25, of the 7000 block of East Avenue in Hanover Park, was charged with driving while his license was revoked, driving under the influence, improper merging and transporting alcohol, according to a report released Tuesday by the Streamwood Police Department.

Ceballos was driving a white Volkswagen around 5:20 p.m. near 409 Lacy Ave. Ceballos told police he'd pulled over to the side of the road, and when he drove back into the roadway he struck a black Jeep, the report said. A passenger in the Jeep was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

Police arrested Ceballos, searched his car and found open cans of alcohol, the report said.

Ceballos is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 in Rolling Meadows.