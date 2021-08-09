Health official on Portillo's: No current risk from potential E. coli outbreak in Glendale Heights

A recent outbreak of E. coli may be linked to a Portillo's in Glendale Heights, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The DuPage County Health Department is leading a foodborne illness investigation into a potential E. coli outbreak last month at a Portillo's in Glendale Heights.

On Friday, Aug. 6, the Illinois Department of Public Health issued a health alert about four cases of a toxin producing the bacteria and one case of a resultant blood syndrome that may have stemmed from customers who had dined at the Portillo's at 235 E. North Ave. on July 16 and 17.

DuPage County Health Department Assistant Director Mila Tsagalis said Portillo's is fully cooperating with the investigation, which is being conducted in tandem with IDPH.

"Information gathered so far indicates there is no current risk to the public's health," Tsagalis said.

According to the county health department, most E. coli strains are harmless. But other strains can cause illness like diarrhea, stomach cramps, urinary tract infections, pneumonia and other illnesses.

"We will not offer additional information at this time as it is an ongoing investigation which includes protected health information," Tsagalis said.

Portillo's did not respond for further comment. Portillo's issued a statement last weekend that included the toll-free number (877) 394-4150 for customers who might have questions or concerns.

The IDPH Communicable Disease Control Section can be reached at (217) 782-2016.