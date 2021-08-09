Cary's Rotary Park could be in line for improvements

The area around Cary Lake at Rotary Park is set to be redeveloped, along with two other "subareas" as part of a collaboration between Cary and Algonquin. Supplied photo/Courtesy Shaw Media

Cary residents can voice their opinion on potential improvements to Rotary Park, including a pavilion, fitness trail and more, at a public information meeting this week.

Scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, the public information meeting will take place on Spring Street during Cary Cruise Night, the village said in a news release. In case of rain, the meeting will be held at Cary Village Hall on 655 Village Hall Drive.

During the meeting, according to the release, the public can give feedback about the proposed improvements and suggest future ideas for the park, which was formerly used as a mining and mineral extraction site by LaFarge Aggregates and Meyer Material Co.

However, these proposed improvements are contingent on Cary getting approved for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Some things those awarding the grant look for in an application are: a project's recreation priorities and needs; local planning; site and development plans; accessible and inclusive elements; environmental and sustainability elements; and educational elements.

Calling it a "Fitness and Adventure" concept, park improvements the village is looking to implement with help from the grant are: a pavilion or shelter structure; a paved fitness trail with equipment stations; a downhill mountain bike trail with banked curves and modular ramps; a pump track or bicycle playground with modular trail features; and an American with Disabilities Act-compliant kayak launch and fishing dock.

There was interest from some village board members in adding a playground to the park, but Cary's Public Works Director Eric Morimoto said that doing so in the application could slightly hurt Cary's chances of getting the OSLAD grant. Morimoto said those reviewing the application want to see project elements support each other.

"Presuming that we want to maintain the paved trail and pavilion, the amount of dollars left would not likely add to a very substantial amenity in terms of the playground," Morimoto said.

Part of the grant's requirements includes a local match for the grant, meaning Cary would have to pick up 50% of the project's cost.

"The local match does need to be fairly substantial," Morimoto said. "However, the rate of return is quite considerable with this project."

The total estimated cost so far for all of the improvements would be $674,000 to $800,000, which would be split between the village and state.

Most expensive element would be the pavilion, which could cost anywhere from $250,000 to $280,000.

Village administrator Jake Rife said the $400,000 for the project would come out of Cary's Land Conservancy Fund.

Village staff projected finishing this fiscal year with a little more than $900,000.

Applications for the grant are due in September.