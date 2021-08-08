House damaged by fire in Mount Prospect
Updated 8/8/2021 10:35 AM
Firefighters from several suburbs battled a house fire in Mount Prospect over the weekend.
The blaze was reported about 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Mark Drive.
No injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
