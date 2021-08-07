Police seek help locating missing Cary teenager

The Cary Police Department is asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Cary home July 27.

Alexia Peters voluntarily left her home at 12:45 p.m. the day she went missing, according to a news release the Cary Police Department sent on Friday, Aug. 6. She was last heard from by telephone that same evening at about 9:45 p.m.

Alexia was last seen wearing black leggings, a white tank top, a gray North Face jacket, white Puma shoes and was carrying a teal backpack. She is about 5-foot-4, 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

Investigators believe Alexia is possibly in the Cicero area, although her location has not been confirmed, according to the release.

"At this time there is no reason to believe Alexia is in any danger other than the length of time from last contact," Cary Deputy Police Chief Scott Naydenoff said in the release.

Anyone with information about Alexia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cary Police Department Investigation's Section at (847) 639-2341.