Police: Attack on woman that ended in Streamwood cul-de-sac began as argument in store

A Ring camera captured an attack outside a Streamwood home June 23 that police now say started as an argument in a store in Schaumburg. Three people have been charged with mob action and child endangerment. Courtesy of Dawn Stowitts

A Ring camera captured an attack outside a Streamwood home June 23 that police now say started as an argument in a store in Schaumburg. Three people have been charged with mob action and child endangerment. Courtesy of Dawn Stowitts

A Ring camera captured an attack outside a Streamwood home June 23 that police now say started as an argument in a store in Schaumburg. Three people have been charged with mob action and child endangerment. Courtesy of Dawn Stowitts

Three people have been charged with mob action for a June 23 matter in Streamwood that was thought to be a road-rage attack, but turns out started as an argument in a store.

Donald Fielder and Donna Fielder, both 25 and both of the 1000 block of Lancashire Lane in Schaumburg, and David Goodson, age and address not given, are also charged with endangering the life, health or safety of a child, who was injured.

Donald Fielder was arrested July 24, and Donna Fielder on Wednesday. Goodson turned himself in Friday, according to reports Streamwood police released Friday.

What happened?

The dispute started in the checkout area of a Ross Dress for Less store in Schaumburg, according to the reports. Donna Fielder and another woman shopping with her allegedly spoke to and approached the victim, but were stopped by the victim's boyfriend. A witness said the dispute may have been about a boyfriend.

After dropping her children off with another person, the woman started driving to a Walmart on Barrington Road. She noticed an SUV following her closely. While stopped at a red light, she said a man and a woman got out of the SUV and kicked the rear bumper of her car. She told police she recognized the woman from the dispute at Ross. Alarmed, she drove off, and drove on side streets to try to evade them. When she turned in to a cul-de-sac, she pulled on to a driveway, then started reversing, as the SUV showed up and partially blocked the drive, according to a doorbell-camera video from a neighboring house. She hit the side of the SUV, then pulled forward.

Four people got out of the SUV and approached her car, jumped on her car and started hitting it. The woman backed up again, hitting the SUV. Two of the people again jumped on her car as she drove off.

On the video, a woman can then be heard screaming "my baby!" and a man removes someone from the back seat of the SUV and places them on a lawn.

The police report says that when police arrived, two children were in the back of the SUV, which didn't have child-safety restraints. Police said the children were not crying and were awake. The people told police that a car had been following them from a Walmart store.

Child injured

The people left and took the child to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. The child was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago and was treated for cuts to her earlobe, pancreas and a kidney, and lung bruises. One of the men was also treated for a lung bruise.

Police say the state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating.

DuPage County court records indicate that Donald Fielder was convicted of child endangerment for leaving two of his sons, ages 2 and 3, outside, barefoot and unattended, for more than 30 minutes in March 2017.