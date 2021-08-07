Joliet man drowns in apparent rescue attempt on Chain O'Lakes, police say

A Joliet man drowned Friday, Aug. 6, in the Chain O' Lakes while attempting to rescue his girlfriend's daughter, according to police.

According to reports, Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit Deputies were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to the Fox Lake for a possible drowning. When deputies arrived, the 43-year-old victim had been pulled from the lake by a passing boater and driven to a marina in unincorporated Antioch.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim, his girlfriend, and her daughters rented a boat from a Chain O' Lakes boat rental company. The group was anchored in the area of Columbia Bay, near the Fox Lake, and the three girls were swimming in the water. One of the girls started having trouble swimming, according to police, and the victim jumped into the water to help her. While attempting to help the girl, the victim went under the water and did not resurface. He was located submerged approximately 15 minutes later.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he later died.

Lake County Sheriff's detectives are investigating.