E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Portillo's in Glendale Heights, warn health officials

A health alert has been issued about a recent outbreak of E. coli that is possibly linked to Portillo's in Glendale Heights. Mark Busch/Shaw Media

A health alert has been issued about a recent outbreak of E. coli that is possibly linked to Portillo's in Glendale Heights, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health Friday.

Four cases of a toxin producing the bacteria and one case of a resultant blood syndrome stemmed from customers eating at the Portillo's at 235 E. North Ave. in Glendale Heights on July 16 and 17, IDPH said in a health alert.

Health care providers should consider E. coli as the diagnosis in patients with clinically compatible illness and who have recently consumed food from Portillo's in Glendale Heights.

The infection can cause abdominal cramps and severe diarrhea, which can be bloody. Symptoms can last about five to seven days. In children and older adults, an E. coli infection can lead to uremia, which is acute kidney failure, and hemolytic anemia, which is the destruction of red blood cells

Most people who have healthy immune systems will recover without treatment. Some studies have shown that administering antibiotics to patients with E. coli infections might increase their risk of developing hemolytic uremic syndrome. Antidiarrheal medications may worsen the illness.

For questions or additional information about the outbreak, contact the IDPH Communicable Disease Control Section at (217) 782-2016.