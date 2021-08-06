Schaumburg High School marching band parades through neighborhood

Schaumburg High School marching band members, in their section colors, march through the school's neighborhood Friday. "It builds teamwork, it builds confidence, it builds a sense of pride in what they are doing for the community. It's the first time we been out in a year and they are happy to be out here. Just look at their faces," said Rick Barlow, Schaumburg High School band booster president. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Members of Schaumburg High School's marching band paraded through the school's neighborhood in their section colors Friday afternoon as part of their summer band camp.

The students walked from campus to Braintree Drive. As per tradition for this event, they lined up on Tyburn Drive before marching through the neighborhood from 3:30 to 4:10 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be able to once again parade through the neighborhood," band director Vincent Inendino said. "We enjoy getting a chance to literally bring our music to families' doorsteps and to see the smiles on their faces as the band comes by."

The band also will perform at the Schaumburg Boomers' evening game on Tuesday, two days before the start of school.