Schaumburg High School marching band parades through neighborhood
Updated 8/6/2021 6:19 PM
Members of Schaumburg High School's marching band paraded through the school's neighborhood in their section colors Friday afternoon as part of their summer band camp.
The students walked from campus to Braintree Drive. As per tradition for this event, they lined up on Tyburn Drive before marching through the neighborhood from 3:30 to 4:10 p.m.
"We are thrilled to be able to once again parade through the neighborhood," band director Vincent Inendino said. "We enjoy getting a chance to literally bring our music to families' doorsteps and to see the smiles on their faces as the band comes by."
The band also will perform at the Schaumburg Boomers' evening game on Tuesday, two days before the start of school.
