Police: Driver was using cellphone seconds before Mt. Prospect hit-and-run

A woman who authorities say was involved in a Mount Prospect hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a man in a wheelchair was ordered held on $50,000 bail Friday.

Jasmine K. Nelson, 22, of Skokie was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, misdemeanor aggravated use of an electronic communication device while involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in great bodily harm and misdemeanor speeding.

Witnesses told officers a black Chevrolet was traveling south on Elmhurst Road at 1:56 p.m. June 2 when it struck the pedestrian, who was using a wheelchair to cross the street near Huntington Commons Road.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The vehicle, which sustained damage to its front end and windshield, did not stop, police said.

Authorities say Nelson was using her cellphone seconds before the vehicle she was driving struck the victim. After the crash she accelerated and drove away, police said.

She and the vehicle were located at an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street shortly after the crash, police said.

Nelson surrendered to Mount Prospect police on Thursday. She'll appear in court again on Aug. 20 in Rolling Meadows.