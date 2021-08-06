 

Lake in the Hills drug dealer gets 9 years

  • Maxwell T. Swanson

By Katie Smith
Shaw Media
A 27-year-old Lake in the Hills man who pleaded guilty to delivering between 200 and 600 doses of LSD was sentenced to pri
Updated 8/6/2021 5:58 PM

A 27-year-old Lake in the Hills man who pleaded guilty to delivering between 200 and 600 doses of LSD was sentenced to nine years in prison.

