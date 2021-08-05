Truck rollover on Route 83 in Hinsdale causes traffic delays
Updated 8/5/2021 6:22 PM
A truck and its trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon on Route 83 near Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale, police said.
Hinsdale Deputy Chief Thomas Lillie said the landscaping truck rolled over because of the excessive weight of the Bobcat it was transporting.
Four people were in the truck, but only the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Lillie said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.