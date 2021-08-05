 

Truck rollover on Route 83 in Hinsdale causes traffic delays

  • Traffic backs up about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a rollover crash on Route 83 in Hinsdale. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

By Madison Savedra
Updated 8/5/2021 6:22 PM

A truck and its trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon on Route 83 near Ogden Avenue in Hinsdale, police said.

Hinsdale Deputy Chief Thomas Lillie said the landscaping truck rolled over because of the excessive weight of the Bobcat it was transporting.

 

Four people were in the truck, but only the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Lillie said.

