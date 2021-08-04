West Chicago's Move with the Mayor returns

West Chicago Mayor Ruben Pineda is joining other mayors in a nationwide initiative to encourage residents to exercise.

The city kicked off its annual Move with the Mayor series of physical activity offerings this month. It aims to foster community and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease across the city.

"I know it can be hard to fit physical activity into our daily routines," Pineda said in a statement. "That's why I'm hosting a series of virtual physical activity events in West Chicago to show that fitting 30 minutes of activity into even a hectic daily schedule is possible and can be incredibly rewarding."

The program is done in partnership with the city of West Chicago, Healthy West Chicago and the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. This year's Move with the Mayor activities will be virtual over the next two months because of the continued impact of COVID-19.

For more information on how to participate, visit westchicago.org or healthywestchicago.org.