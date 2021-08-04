Streamwood splash pad remains closed to make repairs

Sunny Hill splash pad in Streamwood will remain closed until further notice in order for crews to make repairs.

The splash pad at 1480 West Irving Park Road opened for the season June 21. Routine maintenance, underground hardware and a pump replacement and fixing leaks have been part of a series of repairs for Streamwood Park District officials.

These repairs have cost between $25,000 and $27,000 this year, said Jeffrey Janda, the district's executive director.

"We were really excited to reopen the splash pad, and are frustrated to have to close it down again. We are taking all the necessary steps to get it back up and running as soon as possible," an update on the park district's website said. "Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding."

The splash pad had been closed since July 21 to fix a leak. It briefly opened this past weekend after its third repair, but another leak was found and it closed again. Janda said officials believe the leak is in the supply line.

"We are evaluating our options now," said Ian Pickett, the district's superintendent of parks and planning.

Pickett said officials aren't sure why repair issues keep popping up, as there could be many reasons.

Prior to June, splash pad hadn't run since 2019 due to COVID-19.

"You turn things back on and suddenly you have issues," Janda said.

Age could be another reason -- the system is about 16 years old, he said.

While doing maintenance, disturbing the dirt and pipes could also unveil additional problems, Pickett said.

Depending on the size and features, a new splash pad could cost anywhere from $250,000 to $500,000, Janda said. For that reason, doing the repairs is the most cost effective option.

If the park district is able to make all the repairs, the splash pad could reopen this summer, and stay open as long as the weather stays warm, Janda said.