St. Charles library requiring masks for all visitors

The St. Charles Public Library requires masks for all visitors regardless of vaccination status. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Starting today, the St. Charles Public Library will require masks for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Library officials cited the Kane County Health Department's recent designation of COVID-19 transmission level in the county as "substantial." The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission levels.

Library officials are also asking patrons to stay home if they are sick, and to place holds and pick up materials through the library's new drive-up window if they cannot or do not want to wear a mask in the library.

Updates will be provided through social media and at the library's website.