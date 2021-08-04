Paint the Parks exhibit set to showcase Bloomingdale parks, artists

Courtesy of Josh Hendricks"Lakeview Memories" by Irene Peterson will be one of the 13 artworks on display at the "Paint the Parks" art exhibit in Bloomingdale.

After its absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Bloomingdale Park District is hosting the "Paint the Parks" art exhibit to highlight the beauty of the community.

Thirteen works of art by members of the Bloomingdale Artists Association will be unveiled at a public reception scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Johnston Recreation Center, 172 South Circle Ave.

The association members created nine canvas paintings and four photographs of Bloomingdale parks and locations that will be permanently displayed in the Johnston Recreation Center. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Joe Potts, the park district's executive director, said it is a great opportunity to showcase the appeal of the village.

"I love when people in the community show off their talent like this," Potts said. "It's really exciting because it's a great way to get artwork on display and show off their work."

The initiative began in 2019 when former Bloomingdale Park District Executive Director Carrie Fullerton approached the association about a collaborative project to bring artwork into the recreation center. The project was approved, but delayed due to the pandemic.

Director of Recreation Sandy Vangundy said the department is committed to continuing Fullerton's objective and seeing the art on display at the center.

"We're looking forward to this," Vangundy said. "It's great to expose people to the arts and get people to engage with the district."