Lisle man, 9 others charged in money order scheme

A Lisle man has been charged with scheming to cash counterfeit U.S. Postal Service money orders, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Munang O. Ekoi, 26, is among 10 people charged with bank fraud, according to a news release from John Lausch, U.S. attorney for the Northern Illinois District. Ekoi is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

According to indictments handed up last week, Ekoi and the others would obtain money orders in amounts less than $10 and alter them to make them appear as higher amounts, typically $800 to $1,000.

They deposited more than $1.39 million into bank accounts and quickly withdrew the funds before the banks learned the orders were counterfeit, authorities allege.

The other men charged are Nathan R. Chavis, 29, of Chicago; Marvin L. Cole, 29, of Chicago Heights; Reginald Russell, 29, of Glenwood; Darius D. Goodwin, 26, of Country Club Hills; Victor J. Johnson, 27, of Oak Forest; Lance B. Cole, 27, of Richton Park; Sernard D. Gill Jr., 26, of Matteson; Armani M. Spencer-Sprattlin, 32, of Park Forest; and Alexander S. Cocroft, 28, of Country Club Hills.

Federal authorities say Russell was also known as "Frank Abagnale Jr." The real Abagnale is a famous former con artist and counterfeiter who became a consultant for the FBI. The movie "Catch Me If You Can," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on his life.

According to the indictments, Ekoi, Cole, Gill, Spencer-Sprattlin, Goodwin and Johnson were responsible for at least $895,000 in altered and counterfeit money orders.

Federal authorities said Elmhurst police helped investigate the case.

If convicted, the men could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

According to DuPage County court records for an unrelated case, Ekoi lives on the 400 block of Warrenville Road. In that case, Lisle police say that on June 25 officers tried to pull over Ekoi, but he fled, driving on a lawn and almost hitting a house, then driving at and between two officers before police ended the chase.