Dillard weighs third run for governor

A former Republican state legislator and veteran of two past GOP gubernatorial administrations said Wednesday he's weighing a bid to join the field of candidates vying for the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Kirk Dillard, who is currently the chairman of the Regional Transportation Agency's board, said in a statement Wednesday people "whom I respect and whose opinions I value reached out to me" and asked him to consider running to "restore political balance to Illinois and make it safe and function well again."

