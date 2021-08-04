 

Dillard weighs third run for governor

  • Kirk Dillard addresses supporters in Downers Grove as he acknowledges Bruce Rauner's victory in the 2014 Republican gubernatorial primary.

    Kirk Dillard addresses supporters in Downers Grove as he acknowledges Bruce Rauner's victory in the 2014 Republican gubernatorial primary. Daily Herald file photo

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 8/4/2021 7:43 PM

A former Republican state legislator and veteran of two past GOP gubernatorial administrations said Wednesday he's weighing a bid to join the field of candidates vying for the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Kirk Dillard, who is currently the chairman of the Regional Transportation Agency's board, said in a statement Wednesday people "whom I respect and whose opinions I value reached out to me" and asked him to consider running to "restore political balance to Illinois and make it safe and function well again."

 

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 