Authorities tight-lipped about Elburn baby's death

Authorities remain tight-lipped about the death of 2-month-old Kasen Kaitharath of Elburn, who a medical examiner says died of injuries due to abuse.

Elburn police on Wednesday declined to say who Kasen's parents are or who called 911 last week to report Kasen was having trouble breathing. The Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District referred inquires to the police department.

On Tuesday night, Elburn police announced that paramedics responded around 7:33 a.m. Friday to a home on the 800 block of Kindberg Court. Kasen was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, then transferred to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. He died Sunday night.

The Cook County medical examiner's office performed an autopsy on Tuesday. It classified the death as a homicide due to "multiple injuries child abuse," according to its daily afternoon report of death investigations. The office declined Wednesday to specify what the injuries were.

The Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating the death, according to spokesman Bill McCaffrey. He said the agency has not had previous contact with the family.

Elburn Village President Jeff Walter released a statement Wednesday afternoon on the village's Facebook page.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Kasen Kaitharath," the statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this tragic time. "I have full faith that the Elburn Police Department and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force will conduct a thorough investigation and will take appropriate action when the time comes."

Walter urged people "to resist making unfounded speculations and drawing baseless conclusions. It has been nearly 40 years since Elburn has had a homicide and these types of events can shake a small community to its core. Elburn is a strong community and we will support each other through this."