 

Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows celebrate National Night Out

  • Max Dynak, 3, seems like he doesn't know what to think about a remote control police car driven by Rolling Meadows Detective Dave Rathburn, right, at the National Night Out event Tuesday at Rolling Meadows Community Center.

    Max Dynak, 3, seems like he doesn't know what to think about a remote control police car driven by Rolling Meadows Detective Dave Rathburn, right, at the National Night Out event Tuesday at Rolling Meadows Community Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A man looks up at a juggler on stilts at the National Night Out event Tuesday at the Rolling Meadows Community Center.

    A man looks up at a juggler on stilts at the National Night Out event Tuesday at the Rolling Meadows Community Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • City of vehicles were lined up at the National Night Out event Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.

    City of vehicles were lined up at the National Night Out event Tuesday in Rolling Meadows. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Aalap Shakkarwar, 7½, does his best to keep a hula hoop spinning Tuesday at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg.

    Aalap Shakkarwar, 7½, does his best to keep a hula hoop spinning Tuesday at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Children grab handfuls of candy from a piñata Tuesday at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg.

    Children grab handfuls of candy from a piñata Tuesday at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/3/2021 9:40 PM

After a pandemic hiatus, National Night Out events returned throughout the Northwest suburbs Tuesday night with picnics, barbecues, police dog demonstrations and free COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Schaumburg, the festivities took place at The Barn and Meineke Park. Rolling Meadows' events were at the community center.

 

Barrington will observe National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 Thursday at Cook and Station streets in the village's downtown.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 