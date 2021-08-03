Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows celebrate National Night Out

Children grab handfuls of candy from a piñata Tuesday at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Aalap Shakkarwar, 7½, does his best to keep a hula hoop spinning Tuesday at the National Night Out event at Meineke Park in Schaumburg. John Starks | Staff Photographer

City of vehicles were lined up at the National Night Out event Tuesday in Rolling Meadows. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A man looks up at a juggler on stilts at the National Night Out event Tuesday at the Rolling Meadows Community Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Max Dynak, 3, seems like he doesn't know what to think about a remote control police car driven by Rolling Meadows Detective Dave Rathburn, right, at the National Night Out event Tuesday at Rolling Meadows Community Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

After a pandemic hiatus, National Night Out events returned throughout the Northwest suburbs Tuesday night with picnics, barbecues, police dog demonstrations and free COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Schaumburg, the festivities took place at The Barn and Meineke Park. Rolling Meadows' events were at the community center.

Barrington will observe National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 Thursday at Cook and Station streets in the village's downtown.