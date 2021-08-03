Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows celebrate National Night Out
Updated 8/3/2021 9:40 PM
After a pandemic hiatus, National Night Out events returned throughout the Northwest suburbs Tuesday night with picnics, barbecues, police dog demonstrations and free COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Schaumburg, the festivities took place at The Barn and Meineke Park. Rolling Meadows' events were at the community center.
Barrington will observe National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 Thursday at Cook and Station streets in the village's downtown.
