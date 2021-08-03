Elburn baby's death ruled a homicide

Elburn police are investigating the homicide of a 2-month-old boy, authorities said.

First responders arrived on the 800 block of Kindberg Court at 7:33 a.m. Friday and treated an infant who was struggling to breathe, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Elburn Police Department. Paramedics took the baby to Delnor Hospital, and he later was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he died Sunday night.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the boy as Kasen Kaitharath and ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

The investigation continues, and there's no danger to the public, according to the news release.