Schaumburg Library program to help holders of foreign degrees
Updated 8/2/2021 12:06 PM
Refugees and immigrants with foreign degrees will learn about opportunities to get back into their professional fields during an online program with the Schaumburg Township District Library.
"Use Your Foreign Degree in the U.S." will take place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, presented by Upwardly Global.
Registration at SchaumburgLibrary.org is required to receive the Zoom link.
The free program will provide information on job training, coaching, networking and other services to help people with foreign degrees succeed in their U.S. job search.
