Live-in caregiver in Island Lake found guilty abusing her 82-year-old employer

Shaw Media

A McHenry County judge found a 39-year-old woman guilty Friday of abusing her 82-year-old employer and using a fake name.

Theresa Alexander, who also went by the name Lynn Lawrence and is from Brooklyn, New York, was working as a live-in caregiver for an 82-year-old woman in Island Lake until the time of her February arrest, according to court records and a Monday news release from the McHenry County state's attorney's office.

Alexander was using a fake name and false identification at the time, according to the release.

The original criminal complaint alleged Alexander struck the older woman "in the face with a closed fist, pushed her chest with an open fist (and) grabbed her inner thighs and forearms."

Alexander was subsequently indicted on felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a fraudulent driver's license, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor obstruction of identification. Judge Michael Coppedge found Alexander guilty of all charges Friday after a bench trial in which the judge rather than a jury decided her guilty or innocence.

The case was investigated by members of the Island Lake Police Department, who "quickly uncovered the abusive nature of the relationship with Alexander striking her elderly employer multiple times," according to the news release.

Alexander's bond was revoked after last week's ruling and sentencing was set for Sept. 24, court records show.