Driver charged with DUI in fatal head-on crash in Westmont

A Blue Island woman charged in connection with a head-on crash that took the life of a Downers Grove man early Sunday had alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in her system, prosecutors said.

Alyz Segura, 27, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI causing death. She is being held in county jail on $500,000 bail. She would have to post 10% to be released from custody.

An investigation of the crash showed that Segura had a blood-alcohol level of .16, twice above the legal limit, and had cocaine and cannabis in her system, the DuPage state's attorney's office said Monday.

Segura was speeding in her Ford Explorer west on Chicago Avenue in Westmont about 6:10 a.m. Sunday when she crossed over the double yellow line and crashed head-on into a Mercury sedan being driven by 70-year-old Robert Strobl, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

The force of the collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles, prosecutors said.

A witness nearby heard the crash and called 911. Another witness attempted to help Segura from her car. The witness was unable to open the driver's side door but managed to open the rear passenger side door where Segura and her passenger got out of the SUV, prosecutors said.

When the witness opened the rear passenger door, she saw and smelled smoke that smelled and tasted like marijuana, the news release stated.

Paramedics were unable to save Strobl, who suffered severe injuries in the crash, prosecutors said.

Segura was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and treated for her injuries, authorities said. She was taken into custody at the hospital.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

Segura is next due in court on Aug. 27.