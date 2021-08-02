City of St. Charles and Dundee Township Park District increasing mask vigilance

The city of St. Charles and the Dundee Township Park District are altering masking guidance due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Kane County. John Starks | Staff Photographer

While St. Charles is requesting visitors to city buildings and city meetings wear masks regardless of vaccination status, the Dundee Township Park District will begin requiring masks at its indoor facilities.

St. Charles made its announcement Monday afternoon, just ahead of a busy meeting schedule at the city council chambers at 2 East Main St. In addition to the city council meeting, a city council workshop and government operations committee meeting were scheduled for Monday night.

The request is being made in reaction to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Kane County. Last week the Kane County Health Department announced the level of transmission in the county had reached a "substantial" level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone -- including fully vaccinated individuals -- wear masks indoors in public settings where the transmission level is "substantial" or "high."

Based on CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance, the Dundee Township Park District is requiring masks for everyone at its indoor facilities starting Tuesday. No change is being made to masking guidance in outdoor public settings.