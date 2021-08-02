 

Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in Carpentersville shooting

  • Jamar L. Robinson

Kevin Schmit
 
 
Updated 8/2/2021 3:09 PM

Jamar L. Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder in last week's shooting death of Jorge Sanchez in Carpentersville.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office announced felony charges on Monday for Robinson, 29, of Chicago, in relation to Thursday's shooting in the 1-99 block of Oxford Road in Carpentersville. Sanchez, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered at the Foxview Apartment Complex, according to the State's Attorney's office.

 

Officials said the shooting occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Thursday. Robinson, according to officials, previously dated a resident at the apartment complex, and Sanchez was staying in a unit next to Robinson's former girlfriend. Sanchez' body was found in a hallway at the complex.

Robinson, who was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, had his bail set at $3 million during a Sunday court appearance. His next appearance is at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Kane County Judicial Center.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

