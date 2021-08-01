Driver killed in two-car crash in Westmont

A driver is dead following a two-car accident in Westmont Sunday morning, police said.

Westmont police said officers were called to the scene of a crash in the 100 block of East Chicago Avenue at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Officers said one of the drivers was dead on the scene. A second driver and a passenger were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the name of the victim is being withheld pending proper notification.

Westmont police were assisted by the Westmont Fire Department, the DuPage County State's Attorney's office, the county coroner and the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team

Officers continue to investigate.