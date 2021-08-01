Art at the Glen returns to Glenview for the 18th year

People meander during the 18th annual Art at the Glen Sunday at The Glen Town Center in Glenview. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Painted stones are seen at the booth of artist Dick Dahlstrom during the 18th annual Art at the Glen Sunday at The Glen Town Center in Glenview. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

People look at the work of Miami sculptor Ancizar Marin during the 18th annual Art at the Glen Sunday at The Glen Town Center in Glenview. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Keith Herbrand of the Pottery Boys Clay Studios of Palm Harbor, Florida, shares a laugh with festival director Amy Amdur during the 18th annual Art at the Glen Sunday at The Glen Town Center in Glenview. The two-day art festival featured the work of over 140 juried artists from across the country. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

More than 140 artists from across the country showcased their work during Art at the Glen, a juried show that ran all weekend at The Glen in Glenview.

"I always enjoy looking at the new work that people are creating," said festival director Amy Amdur. "During COVID, there was a lot of art being created."

A variety of pieces were available to buy throughout the shopping center, including paintings, photos, ceramics, furniture and jewelry. Visitors could also check out demonstrations by artists and talk to them about their work and how it comes together.

New this year was an emerging artists section, for artists new to shows. Visitors were also able to bring their gently used art from home and donate it to the Chicago Furniture Bank.