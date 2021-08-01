Art at the Glen returns to Glenview for the 18th year
Updated 8/1/2021 5:27 PM
More than 140 artists from across the country showcased their work during Art at the Glen, a juried show that ran all weekend at The Glen in Glenview.
"I always enjoy looking at the new work that people are creating," said festival director Amy Amdur. "During COVID, there was a lot of art being created."
A variety of pieces were available to buy throughout the shopping center, including paintings, photos, ceramics, furniture and jewelry. Visitors could also check out demonstrations by artists and talk to them about their work and how it comes together.
New this year was an emerging artists section, for artists new to shows. Visitors were also able to bring their gently used art from home and donate it to the Chicago Furniture Bank.
