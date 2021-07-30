Richard Balla recommended to fill Ward 1 alderman vacancy in St. Charles

At Monday's city council meeting, St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek will recommend Richard Balla to fill the Ward 1 alderman seat left vacant last month when Dan Stellato stepped down to move to Arizona.

Balla, who's lived in Ward 1 since 1997, is a lifelong St. Charles resident who lost the Ward 1 alderman election in April to incumbent Ron Silkaitis. Balla, a graduate of St. Charles High School and Iowa State University, is the vice president of accounting at Tour Edge Golf in Batavia.

The St. Charles City Council will vote on Balla's appointment on Monday. If approved, his term will expire in 2023.

The other candidates interviewed last week for the alderman vacancy were Zachary Ewoldt, Thomas Galante and Don Kage. Ewoldt will be recommended for a plan commission appointment on Monday.